DJ Akademiks spent his Saturday dissecting the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef as it approached it's one year anniversary. After slamming DJ Hed for his remarks during the DJ's interview with Rory and Mal, Big Ak claims that Kendrick Lamar's latest music "killed Hip-Hop."

DJ Akademiks claim stems from his belief that Lamar's actions at the Super Bowl prioritized personal conflicts over the collective representation and advancement of the genre. Akademiks argues the Halftime show undermined hip-hop’s standing in mainstream spaces. Potentially discouraging the NFL from inviting future rap acts to headline.

Rather than uplift the genre, he argued, Lamar used the moment to advance personal narratives—especially his ongoing feud with Drake. Akademiks, an open Drake supporter, interpreted Lamar's Super Bowl set as more diss track than tribute, citing his performance of "Not Like Us" as evidence of a performance driven by animosity rather than artistry.

DJ Akademiks Says Kendrick Lamar Ruined Rap

While on Instagram Live, Akademiks claimed that Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake froze the whole industry. K. Dot and Drizzy feud determined who the king of rap was after years of arguments about the Big 3. Lamar ignited the beef with his line in 2024's "Like That," which exploded the Big 3 argument.

"F*ck the Big 3, it's just big me," raps Lamar on "Like That."

As many rap fans remembered the legendary beef, Akademiks proclaimed Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" as the worst diss song. Drake has moved on from the feud with the joint album with PartyNextDoor. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has spawned hit songs "Nokia" and "Gimmie A Hug."