DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On DJ Hed For His Kendrick Lamar Drake Debate With Mal

DJ Akademiks DJ Hed Kendrick Lamar Drake Debate Mal Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: DJ Hed attends BOSS x "Supacell" Screening at DGA Theater Complex on June 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for BOSS)
DJ Akademiks and Mal may give Kendrick Lamar a lot of props in the Drake beef, but Ak's praise doesn't extend to pro-K.Dot fans like DJ Hed.

DJ Hed and Mal recently took the sides of Kendrick Lamar and Drake respectively in a retrospective debate about their year-old rap battle. While many fans on social media enjoyed the surprising conversation, there was one person who did not take to Hed's perspective at all, and that's DJ Akademiks.

The hip-hop media personality took to his Twitter account on Saturday (May 3) to make his disdain for the West Coast radio host crystal clear. Also, Akademiks' harsh words indicated he's not the biggest fan of Rory's podcasting partner, either.

"DJ Hed the worst media personality of all time…" Ak wrote on the social media platform. "This r***rd made Mealy Mal look like Einstein schooling him on basic logic."

No matter what your take on this particular situation is, it's not surprising to see the streamer pop off on a fellow commentator and media figure like this. While DJ Akademiks gives Kendrick Lamar his Drake beef flowers despite his OVO fandom, that benefit of the doubt has rarely extended to his supporters. That's whether or not they're public figures or overzealous Internet users.

DJ Akademiks Beef

This is not the first time DJ Akademiks has shot at DJ Hed, although last time was because Hed shot down Akademiks' report that Kendrick Lamar was working on a new album. Funnily enough, GNX arrived three months later, but who knows what was happening at the time?

As for the other debate participant, DJ Akademiks and Mal have feuded for years, which is kind of ironic. After all, they both departed previous platforms with Joe Budden, albeit under very different circumstances.

Nevertheless, all this shows how people continue to express so much righteous passion regarding arguably the biggest rap battle of all time. This week marks a year since the infamous "Family Matters" and "meet the grahams" night, which still heats social media users up with ease.

We will see if Akademiks ever buries the hatchet with DJ Hed or Mal, as unlikely as precedent makes that possibility. Maybe they should settle things with the same method in question and sit down for a debate on these topics and many more.

