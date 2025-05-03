It's not surprising for OVO soldier DJ Akademiks to say a Kendrick Lamar song was the worst to come out of the Drake battle. His pick isn't shocking either, but now that we have a full year of fallout to look back on, what's most notable is how little Ak's perception of "meet the grahams" has changed.

"In hindsight 'Meet the Grahams' was the WORST song by a mile in the battle…" the hip-hop journalist expressed on Twitter on Saturday (May 3). Many Drizzy supporters did not like the actual musical parts of the diss track, claimed many of its points were completely false, and preferred more engaging aspects of tracks like "Family Matters."

If you're looking for a more detailed assessment, though, the streamer's got you covered. DJ Akademiks ranked Kendrick Lamar and Drake's disses from worst to best, and here's how it goes in ascending order starting from "meet the grahams." "Buried Alive Pt. 2," "The Heart Part 6," "Taylor Made Freestyle," "6:16 In LA," "Push Ups," "Not Like Us," "euphoria," and "Family Matters."

Does your list look any different? Honestly, this was such a great battle with so many moving parts, appeals, and controversies that pretty much any of these songs have plenty valid reasons to be the best or worst offerings from it.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

Nevertheless, Ak isn't a fan of all Kendrick Lamar and Drake debates out there. DJ Akademiks recently dissed DJ Hed and Mal for their debate about the battle, although his animosity for the former shone through much more vividly.

"DJ Hed the worst media personality of all time…" he tweeted. "This r***rd made Mealy Mal look like Einstein schooling him on basic logic."

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks' other Kendrick Lamar and Drake assessments concern the current "Grand National" tour. He wonders whether or not K.Dot will be able to surpass the 6ix God's highest-grossing rap tour record. Spoiler alert: he thinks Kendrick and SZA will blow it out of the water, albeit with some caveats.

We'll see what other hot takes emerge around this lyrical showdown. Clearly, the passage of time did nothing to slow them down.