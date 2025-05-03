DJ Akademiks Believes This Kendrick Lamar Song Was The Worst In The Drake Battle "By A Mile"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 924 Views
DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Song Worst Drake Battle Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While DJ Akademiks and all Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans have their preferred disses, each record boasts big pros and cons as battle cuts.

It's not surprising for OVO soldier DJ Akademiks to say a Kendrick Lamar song was the worst to come out of the Drake battle. His pick isn't shocking either, but now that we have a full year of fallout to look back on, what's most notable is how little Ak's perception of "meet the grahams" has changed.

"In hindsight 'Meet the Grahams' was the WORST song by a mile in the battle…" the hip-hop journalist expressed on Twitter on Saturday (May 3). Many Drizzy supporters did not like the actual musical parts of the diss track, claimed many of its points were completely false, and preferred more engaging aspects of tracks like "Family Matters."

If you're looking for a more detailed assessment, though, the streamer's got you covered. DJ Akademiks ranked Kendrick Lamar and Drake's disses from worst to best, and here's how it goes in ascending order starting from "meet the grahams." "Buried Alive Pt. 2," "The Heart Part 6," "Taylor Made Freestyle," "6:16 In LA," "Push Ups," "Not Like Us," "euphoria," and "Family Matters."

Does your list look any different? Honestly, this was such a great battle with so many moving parts, appeals, and controversies that pretty much any of these songs have plenty valid reasons to be the best or worst offerings from it.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

Nevertheless, Ak isn't a fan of all Kendrick Lamar and Drake debates out there. DJ Akademiks recently dissed DJ Hed and Mal for their debate about the battle, although his animosity for the former shone through much more vividly.

"DJ Hed the worst media personality of all time…" he tweeted. "This r***rd made Mealy Mal look like Einstein schooling him on basic logic."

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks' other Kendrick Lamar and Drake assessments concern the current "Grand National" tour. He wonders whether or not K.Dot will be able to surpass the 6ix God's highest-grossing rap tour record. Spoiler alert: he thinks Kendrick and SZA will blow it out of the water, albeit with some caveats.

We'll see what other hot takes emerge around this lyrical showdown. Clearly, the passage of time did nothing to slow them down.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
