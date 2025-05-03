DJ Akademiks Reveals Who He Thinks Saved Rap After Kendrick Lamar “Ruined" It

DJ Akademiks Kendrick Lamar Ruined Rap Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks recently took to Twitter to look back on the peak of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud a year later.

Last month, NBA YoungBoy's life took a turn for the better, as the 25-year-old rapper was released from prison. As expected, his fans and peers and glad to see him living his best life back at home. Luckily for them, he's also gotten right back to work. Yesterday, he dropped a cinematic music video for "Where I Been / Shot Callin" on YouTube, a welcome surprise for his supporters. DJ Akademiks took to Twitter today to make it clear how happy he about the release, crediting him and another hip-hop star for saving rap.

"Shed a tear listening to YB yesterday…. My boy is back free and sober . Rap got saved this year by Carti and YB after Kendrick ruined it," he wrote.

DJ Akademiks is a very vocal supporter of boy NBA YoungBoy and Playboi Carti. For this reason, his excitement for their respective releases doesn't come as a huge shock. It's also no secret that he's not a huge Kendrick fan, though sometimes he does give credit where it's due.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Ranks Every Song From Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Explosive Feud

DJ Akademiks & Kendrick Lamar

Today, for example, he also ranked every song from Kendrick and Drake's viral feud. While Drizzy's "Family Matters" took the No. 1 spot of the battle for him, the Compton hitmaker's "Euphoria" came in second place. Under that, he listed "Not Like Us," "Push Ups," "6:16 in LA," "Taylor Made Freestyle," Drake's "The Heart Part 6," "Buried Alive Part 2," and "Meet The Grahams."

He added that his ranking was "based off quality, bars, not impact."

Akademiks followed up with a post targeting one of Kendrick's tracks. "In hindsight 'Meet the Grahams' was the WORST song by a mile in the battle," he claimed. Of course, this sparked a fierce debate in his replies, as fellow social media users shared what they believe to be the best and worst songs from the beef. Many also think it's a huge stretch to say Kendrick ruined hip-hop, and argue that it might be the opposite.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Goes Scorched Earth On DJ Hed For His Kendrick Lamar Drake Debate With Mal

