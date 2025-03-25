DJ Akademiks Confirms NBA YoungBoy's Location Following Release From Prison

NBA YoungBoy fans were blessed with some incredible news on Monday as it was revealed that the artist was released from prison. Overall, the rapper had been dealing with a fairly lengthy sentence stemming from various allegations of fraud. However, due to good behavior and a myriad of other factors, it has been reported last week that YoungBoy would be coming home in April. As it turns out, his release date was moved up even earlier, and yesterday, details were scarce as it pertains to where he went following his release.

Last night, DJ Akademiks took to social media where he revealed some vital information about the superstar artist. As he explains, NBA YoungBoy is currently in an unnamed location, however, we do know that he is spending time with his family. Furthermore, he is now under curfew for the next 30 days and he won't be allowed to travel. After the 30 days are up, it seems like he will get many of his freedoms back. Having said that, many of the exact conditions of his release are still unknown.

When is NBA YoungBoy Going on Tour?

Furthermore, in Akademiks' tweet, he made it clear that NBA YoungBoy is planning a tour. He urged fans of the artist to remain patient and that good things are coming very soon. Given YB's curfew and other factors, you shouldn't expect the tour to take place in the immediate future. However, it is good to know that he is working on something for his supporters. YoungBoy's fans have held him down while he has been away, and they definitely deserve something to be excited about.

Presumably, this also means new music is on the horizon. NBA YoungBoy has always been prolific with his art, so that should come as no surprise to anyone. Only time will tell what's next for one of the youth's favorite rappers.