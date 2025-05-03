DJ Akademiks Ranks Every Song From Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Explosive Feud

BY Caroline Fisher 507 Views
DJ Akademiks Ranks Drake Kendrick Lamar Songs Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, his ranking of the songs from Drake and Kendrick Lamar's battle is "based off quality, bars, not impact."

Today marks one year since Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral rap battle peaked. Last May, the Toronto rapper dropped his "Family Matters" music video, taking several shots at the Compton performer and various other peers.

Within the hour, Kendrick fired back by unleashing his own song "Meet The Grahams," ripping apart Drake's family life and even accusing him of having a secret daughter. In honor of the anniversary of one of the most explosive nights in hip-hop, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter today to rank each song from the battle. Unsurprisingly, Drake came in first place for him.

Just behind "Family Matters," however, Ak placed Kendrick's "Euphoria." From there, he listed "Not Like Us," "Push Ups," "6:16 in LA," "Taylor Made Freestyle," Drake's "The Heart Part 6," "Buried Alive Part 2," and finally "Meet The Grahams."

According to the internet personality, his ranking was "based off quality, bars, not impact."

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
NBA: All Star Game-Skills Contests
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Musical artist Drake during the 2014 NBA All Star three point contest at Smoothie King Center. Bob Donnan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the ranking has sparked a spirited debate in Akademiks' replies, as social media users passionately advocate for their own respective favorites. "I know this list wrong af when 'The Heart Part 6' is above 'Meet The Grahams,'" one user writes. "'Not Like Us' over 'Push Ups' is nuts," another claims. "You know Drake lost when you have to add an asterisk [laughing emoji]," someone else jokes.

Many users also argue that Kendrick's "Not Like Us" is the obvious No. 1 here, though everyone's entitled to their opinions.

It won a whopping five Grammy awards in February, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It was also the first-ever diss track to win a Grammy, marking a pivotal milestone for not just Kendrick, but for hip-hop as a whole.

