Today marks one year since Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral rap battle peaked. Last May, the Toronto rapper dropped his "Family Matters" music video, taking several shots at the Compton performer and various other peers.

Within the hour, Kendrick fired back by unleashing his own song "Meet The Grahams," ripping apart Drake's family life and even accusing him of having a secret daughter. In honor of the anniversary of one of the most explosive nights in hip-hop, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter today to rank each song from the battle. Unsurprisingly, Drake came in first place for him.

Just behind "Family Matters," however, Ak placed Kendrick's "Euphoria." From there, he listed "Not Like Us," "Push Ups," "6:16 in LA," "Taylor Made Freestyle," Drake's "The Heart Part 6," "Buried Alive Part 2," and finally "Meet The Grahams."

According to the internet personality, his ranking was "based off quality, bars, not impact."

Of course, the ranking has sparked a spirited debate in Akademiks' replies, as social media users passionately advocate for their own respective favorites. "I know this list wrong af when 'The Heart Part 6' is above 'Meet The Grahams,'" one user writes. "'Not Like Us' over 'Push Ups' is nuts," another claims. "You know Drake lost when you have to add an asterisk [laughing emoji]," someone else jokes.

Many users also argue that Kendrick's "Not Like Us" is the obvious No. 1 here, though everyone's entitled to their opinions.