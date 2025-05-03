Kendrick Lamar is drawing all sorts of conversations for his "Grand National" stadium tour with his recent production partner DJ Mustard and his former Top Dawg Entertainment label mate SZA. Of course, one of the big narratives is how this feeds into the Drake beef, and DJ Akademiks is here to break it down.

During his recent livestream – specifically in a moment caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter – the media personality looked at the "Grand National" tour's gross numbers so far. His question was this: will K.Dot eventually beat Drizzy's highest-grossing hip-hop tour record for his "It's All A Blur" trek with 21 Savage, which grossed nearly $321 million?

The answer is yes, according to Akademiks. This is because Kendrick and Solána are averaging around $10 million per show so far, and they have over 30 shows in total throughout their trek. As such, Ak predicts they will garner around $400 million, passing not just the 6ix God but also Travis Scott, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick himself with his Baby Keem and Tanna Leone-assisted "Big Steppers" tour.

However, the rap journalist introduced a few caveats into the conversation. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour is going overseas, which means Drake would still hold the record as far as North American tours. In addition, DJ Akademiks explained how one might not consider the "Grand National" tour a hip-hop one per se, since the SOS singer leans R&B and pop.

Nevertheless, Akademiks believes the "Grand National" trek will still break the record regardless. He called this a big flex for fans of the Compton lyricist and an achievement whose asterisks do not diminish it.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

This follows some other hot topics and news concerning this GNX and LANA-supporting series of shows. SZA recently went behind the scenes of the "Grand National" tour, sharing two vlogs of their Minneapolis and Houston stops specifically.