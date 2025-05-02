SZA Provides Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes Of “Grand National” Tour With Kendrick Lamar

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SZA has decided to start vlogging her life, which just so happens to include a co-headlining stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar.

SZA is currently making her way around North America on the "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar. Recently, she decided to give her supporters a look behind the scenes, and did so by sharing two vlogs from their stops in Minneapolis and Houston. The vlogs includes plenty of footage captured backstage, and showcases everything from group prayers to awkward bathroom moments.

"IM LATE AF BUT NIGHT 1 MINNEAPOLIS WAS AN EXPERIENCE 😂GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME !I’m so GRATEFUL FOR MY LIFE! Ps im finna start vlogging cause y not . HOUSTON VLOG OTW 🫡," she captioned the vlog on Instagram. In the caption for her Houston vlog, she promised that her Atlanta vlog would be coming soon.

"TEXAS YALL HAD SO MUCH ENERGY IT WAS AN HONORRR 🫡 thank you so much ! lmao ignore this voice over I was sleepy n tipsy . Atlanta vlog up NEXT ! YEE HAWWWW," it reads.

SZA Tour Stops

SZA and Kendrick Lamar kicked off the "Grand National" tour last month. They're scheduled to perform in cities in the United States and Canada before wrapping up the North American leg of the tour in June. This will include shows in cities like Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and many others. After that, they'll embark on the European leg of the tour in July with stops in Cologne, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and more.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, SZA opened up about what it's like performing alongside Kendrick. According to her, she's learned a ton. “I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes,” she revealed. “To watch him perform is to witness something magical.”

"One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above,” she also added. “He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me. It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, ‘This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.’ Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself.”

