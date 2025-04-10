SZA Speaks Up For Gratitude And Kindness In Wholesome New Song For "Sesame Street"

SZA may have plenty of fierce and fiery tracks dragging exes and detractors through the mud, but overall, she's a much more positive spirit. If you ever doubted this, then look no further than her love of Sesame Street, which is pretty much the best place in the world to get wholesome for the kids. The superstar appeared on the iconic children's puppet show on Thursday (April 10), and a preview clip of the episode appeared on social media platforms. It's basically an adorable song in which she teaches Elmo, Abby, and Gabrielle about the values of kindness and gratitude.

For those unaware, SZA previously appeared on Sesame Street back in March of last year, and Elmo and company had so much fun that Cookie Monster invited her for another go. We're glad she chose to call them back. Solána was incredibly happy to share the news of her first appearance on the children's show on social media, sharing an old tweet in which she asked fans to help her get in and a clip with the one and only Elmo.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

However, we doubt Big Bird, Oscar The Grouch, and the rest of Sesame Street will attend SZA's upcoming "Grand National" stadium tour across North America and Europe, which is alongside Kendrick Lamar with the support of Mustard. After all, it's not exactly material suitable for children... Or puppets, for that matter. The trek kicks off very soon in April and will wrap up in North America in June, whereas July and early August will boast the European performances. We can't wait to see on social media what they come through with for these concerts, since we can't afford the arm and a leg they're asking for tickets. Jokes aside, hopefully concertgoers are in for a spectacular experience.