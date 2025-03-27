SZA Couldn't Believe Chappell Roan Named Her As A Dream Collaborator

BY Cole Blake 508 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA presents the award for best música urbana album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
The comments from Chappell Roan come as SZA is preparing to embark on the "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar.

SZA has responded to Chappell Roan naming her as her dream collaborator during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Sharing a clip from the episode on her Instagram Story, SZA said the feeling is mutual. “Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A– SAME," SZA wrote in the post, before adding: "pls we must."

As the interaction ciruclated on social media, many fans pointed out that SZA has shown love to Chappell Roan before. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a previous interview, SZA said: “Chappell Roan like stole my brain… she just owns it, she’s just like in there and dancing, she’s like popping out of an apple, she’s doing all kinds of stuff in there." She's also been active in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Read More: LeBron James & His Daughter Vibe To Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s "Luther" Amid Drake Tensions

SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Tour

Coincidently, SZA recently named an artist she's been hoping to collaborate with during an interview of her own, last week. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she admitted she wants to work with Taylor Swift. “Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,’” she said. “I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”

In other news, SZA is gearing up to embark on a co-headlining tour with Kendrick Lamar. The Grand National Tour will see the two "Luther" collaborators perform together across a total of 39 shows in North America and Europe. The concerts will be kicking off in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April and concluding in Stockholm, Sweden in August. They already teamed up for a performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show as well.

Read More: Another One! Kendrick Lamar & SZA Snag Fifth No. 1 Week For "luther" On Billboard Hot 100

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music SZA Teases "Insane" Plans With Kendrick Lamar For The "Grand National" Tour 1.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music SZA Shuts Down Questions About Drake Pulling Up To Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert 2.1K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Punch & Top Dawg Celebrate SZA Breaking Michael Jackson's Billboard 200 Record 954
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Retains The Top Spot On Hot 100 For Second Consecutive Week 471