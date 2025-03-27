SZA Couldn't Believe Chappell Roan Named Her As A Dream Collaborator

SZA has responded to Chappell Roan naming her as her dream collaborator during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Sharing a clip from the episode on her Instagram Story, SZA said the feeling is mutual. “Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A– SAME," SZA wrote in the post, before adding: "pls we must."

As the interaction ciruclated on social media, many fans pointed out that SZA has shown love to Chappell Roan before. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for a previous interview, SZA said: “Chappell Roan like stole my brain… she just owns it, she’s just like in there and dancing, she’s like popping out of an apple, she’s doing all kinds of stuff in there." She's also been active in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Coincidently, SZA recently named an artist she's been hoping to collaborate with during an interview of her own, last week. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she admitted she wants to work with Taylor Swift. “Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,’” she said. “I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together. I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”