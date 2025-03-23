LeBron James & His Daughter Vibe To Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s "Luther" Amid Drake Tensions

BY Cole Blake
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: Drake and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit collaboration, "Luther," is continuing to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

LeBron James and his daughter, Zhuri James, cruised around to Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s hit song, “Luther,” in a video the Lakers star shared on social media, earlier this week. Heading out on a lunch date in Los Angeles, James filmed himself and his daughter driving in their convertible before stopping for food. “She let me take her on a date! My Princess,” James captioned one of the posts. It’s far from the first time he's has shown love to Kendrick Lamar over the last year. He famously made headlines for attending the rapper’s Pop Out concert, last year, where he rapped along to songs such as “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.” Doing so resulted in him being rumored to have had a falling out with Drake, who he had been friends with for a number of years. 

When The Shade Room shared the latest posts from LeBron James on Instagram, fans celebrated his parenting in the comments section. "I love seeing little black girls with their father’s. It’s healing," one user wrote. Another added: "I love that she is still a child! Playing with crayons spending time with her parents. They are raising their children well! Love to see it."

LeBron James & Drake Beef

As for LeBron James and Drake's falling out, the Toronto rapper previously dissed James on his freestyle, “Fighting Irish,” rapping: “The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.”

In basketball news, LeBron James made his return to the court against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. He had missed several games while nursing a left groin injury. Despite his presence, the Lakers couldn't overcome a historic performance from Josh Giddey and lost 146-115. They currently sit at fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 43-27.

