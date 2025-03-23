LeBron James & His Daughter Vibe To Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s "Luther" Amid Drake Tensions

LeBron James and his daughter, Zhuri James, cruised around to Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s hit song, “Luther,” in a video the Lakers star shared on social media, earlier this week. Heading out on a lunch date in Los Angeles, James filmed himself and his daughter driving in their convertible before stopping for food. “She let me take her on a date! My Princess,” James captioned one of the posts. It’s far from the first time he's has shown love to Kendrick Lamar over the last year. He famously made headlines for attending the rapper’s Pop Out concert, last year, where he rapped along to songs such as “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.” Doing so resulted in him being rumored to have had a falling out with Drake, who he had been friends with for a number of years.

When The Shade Room shared the latest posts from LeBron James on Instagram, fans celebrated his parenting in the comments section. "I love seeing little black girls with their father’s. It’s healing," one user wrote. Another added: "I love that she is still a child! Playing with crayons spending time with her parents. They are raising their children well! Love to see it."

LeBron James & Drake Beef

As for LeBron James and Drake's falling out, the Toronto rapper previously dissed James on his freestyle, “Fighting Irish,” rapping: “The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s–t is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.”