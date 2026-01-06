Steph Curry Wears "Black Cat" 4s, CP3 PEs, Kobe 4s Against Clippers

Steph Curry showcased three different sneakers during the Warriors' 103-102 loss to the Clippers. The heartbreaking defeat came down to the final seconds in dramatic fashion. Curry dropped 27 points but couldn't secure the victory for Golden State.

His sneaker rotation throughout the night told an interesting story about his choices. Curry arrived at the arena wearing the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" in the tunnel. The all-black silhouette made a statement before he even stepped on court.

He then warmed up in Chris Paul's Jordan CP3.VII PEs in red. The choice honored his former teammate with a rare player exclusive colorway.

For the actual game, Curry laced up the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal." The white and gold colorway paid tribute to Kobe Bryant's Olympic legacy. Curry continues rotating through various Nike and Jordan models all season long.

His sneaker future remains uncertain after leaving Under Armour recently as well. The three-sneaker rotation shows Curry's love for basketball footwear history and culture. Each pair represented a different era and player from NBA legacy.

The "Black Cat" Jordan 4 brought stealth vibes for his tunnel walk. Chris Paul's PE honored their Warriors championship run together last season. The Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" delivered performance and tribute on court.

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Steph Curry wore the Air Jordan 4 Black Cat arriving at the arena for his tunnel walk. The all-black nubuck upper creates a stealthy clean look throughout the entire shoe.

Black detailing covers the mesh panels, midsole, and rubber outsole for complete tonal coordination. The blacked-out aesthetic makes this one of the sleekest Air Jordan 4 colorways ever released.

ordan CP3.VII PE

Curry warmed up in Chris Paul's Jordan CP3.VII player exclusive in vibrant red. The rare PE colorway features red throughout the upper with black and gold accent detailing.

CP3 branding appears on the tongue and heel honoring the Point God's signature line. The choice paid tribute to Curry and Paul's championship partnership during their Warriors years together.

Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal"

Steph played the actual game in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Gold Medal edition. The white upper features gold accents on the heel counter and toe overlay areas.