Steph Curry Wears "Black Cat" 4s, CP3 PEs, Kobe 4s Against Clippers

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
steph-curry-wears-black-cat-4s-cp3-pes-kobe-4s-sneaker-news
Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Steph Curry wore three different sneakers against the Clippers including Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat," CP3.VII PEs, and Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal."

Steph Curry showcased three different sneakers during the Warriors' 103-102 loss to the Clippers. The heartbreaking defeat came down to the final seconds in dramatic fashion. Curry dropped 27 points but couldn't secure the victory for Golden State.

His sneaker rotation throughout the night told an interesting story about his choices. Curry arrived at the arena wearing the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" in the tunnel. The all-black silhouette made a statement before he even stepped on court.

He then warmed up in Chris Paul's Jordan CP3.VII PEs in red. The choice honored his former teammate with a rare player exclusive colorway.

For the actual game, Curry laced up the Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal." The white and gold colorway paid tribute to Kobe Bryant's Olympic legacy. Curry continues rotating through various Nike and Jordan models all season long.

His sneaker future remains uncertain after leaving Under Armour recently as well. The three-sneaker rotation shows Curry's love for basketball footwear history and culture. Each pair represented a different era and player from NBA legacy.

The "Black Cat" Jordan 4 brought stealth vibes for his tunnel walk. Chris Paul's PE honored their Warriors championship run together last season. The Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" delivered performance and tribute on court.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 "Royal" Returning In 2026: Release Info

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Steph Curry wore the Air Jordan 4 Black Cat arriving at the arena for his tunnel walk. The all-black nubuck upper creates a stealthy clean look throughout the entire shoe.

Black detailing covers the mesh panels, midsole, and rubber outsole for complete tonal coordination. The blacked-out aesthetic makes this one of the sleekest Air Jordan 4 colorways ever released.

ordan CP3.VII PE

Curry warmed up in Chris Paul's Jordan CP3.VII player exclusive in vibrant red. The rare PE colorway features red throughout the upper with black and gold accent detailing.

CP3 branding appears on the tongue and heel honoring the Point God's signature line. The choice paid tribute to Curry and Paul's championship partnership during their Warriors years together.

Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal"

Steph played the actual game in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Gold Medal edition. The white upper features gold accents on the heel counter and toe overlay areas.

Black Nike swoosh and burgundy laces provide contrast against the light base beautifully. The colorway celebrates Kobe's 2008 Olympic gold medal victory with Team USA in Beijing.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Seen Sitting On Shelves In Japan

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
steph-curry-wears-nike-kobe-6-total-orange-sneaker-news Sports Steph Curry Balls Out In Vibrant Nike Kobe 6 "Total Orange"
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese's Senior Bowl Sneakers Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets New Photos
USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates at the end Sneakers Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets More Detailed Photos
Sneakers Top 10 Sneakers Releasing In August
Comments 1