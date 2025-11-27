The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Releases Tomorrow

air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news
Image via @tune.kr
The Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" returns on Black Friday with a clean all black build that is expected to sell out quickly.

The Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" returns tomorrow, and the timing could not be better. A major Black Friday drop always sparks energy, but this release carries extra weight.

The all black Jordan 4 remains one of the cleanest colorways in the entire line, and demand has only grown since the last retro. The shoe brings back a look that fits every style, every season, and every rotation. It is simple, sharp, and easy to wear, which explains why it never stays in stock for long.

The return of the "Black Cat" also reminds people how strong the Jordan 4 silhouette still is. The model has been on a long run, and new fans continue to discover what older collectors already know.

The shape, the wings, the mesh panels, and the classic midsole all work together in a way that feels timeless. Jordan Brand has pushed the 4 heavily in recent years, but the "Black Cat" stands on its own without any extra story or collaboration.

This release is set to drop through SNKRS and select retailers. The buzz suggests pairs will fly fast. With such a famous colorway involved, many people will try to secure more than one pair. The images show the same stealthy finish that made this shoe a cult favorite.

Everything is in black, from the suede panels to the plastic accents, giving the sneaker its signature look.

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" Release Date
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" features a full black upper made from soft suede. The mesh panels match the tone and sit over black netting. The tongue carries a subtle grey Jumpman logo.

The wings and eyelets use glossy black plastic. The midsole is smooth and simple with a black Air unit window. The outsole stays dark and rugged.

The laces blend into the design and complete the monochrome feel. The sneaker keeps its classic shape with no added colors. It is clean, muted, and ready for everyday wear.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released tomorrow (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released.

