Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Glow In The Dark" Shines In Mockups

BY Ben Atkinson 89 Views
nike-air-foamposite-pro-glow-in-the-dark-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Glow In The Dark" features a classic Foamposite build with a vibrant green in the dark.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Glow In The Dark" brings a wild twist to one of the most futuristic silhouettes in the Nike archive. The Foamposite line already feels ahead of its time, and this pair pushes things further with a shell that lights up with intense brightness.

The glow effect covers the entire upper and gives the sneaker an identity that jumps out in any setting. It feels like a natural progression for a model known for bold colors and experimental design. This release is still early, but the timing makes sense.

Foamposites have been creeping back into the conversation, and Nike has shown real interest in reviving the line with new spins on classic looks. A glow heavy Foamposite fits that energy. It also plays into the return of louder basketball styles and nostalgia for late 90s performance models.

The shell construction remains the standout feature, and the clean color blocking matches the model’s sharp and sculpted build. Foamposite fans will notice how the upcoming pair blends familiar details with a high energy twist. The black accents keep the shoe grounded while the glowing upper handles the spotlight.

The early mockup shows how bright the finish gets once the lights go off. With a Fall 2026 release expected, this pair has a long runway to build hype as more photos and details surface.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Glow In The Dark” Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Glow In The Dark" features a bright glow shell that dominates the design. The upper shifts from a clean summit white look to a neon green glow once charged.

Black overlays frame the shell and add structure. The Swoosh is glossy and bold on the lateral side. The outsole also glows and ties the whole theme together. Mesh on the tongue adds breathability. Pull tabs sit on the heel and tongue.

The overall build stays true to classic Foamposite style with a sharp and sculpted shape. The shoe looks fast, tough, and futuristic all at once.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Glow In The Dark” will be released in the fall of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
