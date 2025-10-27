A Fresh Look At The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” is set to return this December, and new photos give fans a better look at the bold design. This release adds another chapter to the Foamposite’s long history as one of Nike Basketball’s most unique and memorable models.

First released in the late 1990s, the Air Foamposite changed basketball shoes forever. Its molded shell build, futuristic style, and strong durability made it different from anything else on the court.

The sneaker quickly made its way into streetwear, becoming a statement for those who like to stand out. More than twenty years later, it’s still as influential as ever. The “Pine Green” colorway carries that same energy.

The dark green upper changes shades in the light, giving it a smooth, almost liquid look. Black accents cover the collar, laces, and Swoosh for contrast, while the icy outsole gives it a fresh touch.

In the images, the shine of the upper and sharp details prove why Foamposite fans have been waiting for this release. Sleek, bold, and futuristic, the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” reminds everyone that some designs never go out of style.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” features an iridescent green molded shell that shifts between dark and light hues. Black mesh and nubuck cover the tongue, eyestays, and inner lining for contrast.

A glossy black Swoosh sits on the side panel, while smaller green Swooshes appear near the toe. The icy translucent outsole highlights the carbon fiber midfoot plate for support.

Subtle green accents on the pull tabs and tongue complete the look. With its mix of toughness and shine, this Foamposite colorway delivers both nostalgia and a futuristic edge.