Nike Brings Back Foamposite Heat With “Pine Green” Release

BY Ben Atkinson 18 Views
nike-air-foamposite-pro-pine-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” drops this month, bringing a winter-ready finish to the classic Foamposite silhouette.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” is set to arrive later this month, and it already feels like one of the stronger Foamposite drops in recent years. With official images now out, the shoe brings back everything fans love about the model while adding a finish that fits the colder months.

The iridescent green shell is the star, shifting between deep pine and metallic tones depending on the light. It gives the sneaker a rugged but polished look, which makes it easy to wear through winter without losing that signature Foamposite edge.

Nike is rolling this pair out through SNKRS and select retailers, and it should attract longtime collectors and newer fans who have been waiting for a clean seasonal colorway. The glossy black Swoosh, carbon fiber midfoot plate, and icy outsole round out the design, keeping it true to classic Pro styling.

Foamposites have always thrived on toughness and durability, and this release leans into that identity with confidence. It looks built for cold streets, wet weather, and everyday wear.

As Foamposites continue their comeback, “Pine Green” feels like the right release at the right time. It has nostalgia, presence, and a finish that stands out without going over the top. Expect demand to be high once pairs hit SNKRS.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green”
nike-air-foamposite-pro-pine-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” features an iridescent green shell with a shifting metallic finish. The upper mixes a black lace setup with matching eyestays and soft mesh padding.

A glossy black Swoosh sits on the side with a bold shine and a green mini Swooshes add small hits of color on the forefoot and heel.

Further, the shoe uses a carbon fiber midfoot plate for stability. The outsole is icy and clear, giving the sneaker a crisp winter look. Overall the design feels tough and modern while staying true to classic Foamposite DNA.

Nike Foamposite “Pine Green” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Pine Green” will be released on December 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

nike-air-foamposite-pro-pine-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

