Sotheby’s Auctions Jordan’s Backboard-Shattering Air Jordan 1 “Chicago”

Sotheby’s has opened bidding on one of the most important pieces of Michael Jordan history ever made available to the public: the exact pair of Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sneakers he wore during the legendary 1985 exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, where he shattered a glass backboard with a dunk that became myth.

The shoes are expected to sell for between $500,000 and $700,000 before the auction closes on December 15, 2025, and the estimate makes sense. This is not just another game-worn pair. It is a forensic artifact, complete with an actual shard of the broken backboard still embedded in the left outsole.

These are the true origins behind the later “Shattered Backboard” colorways that flooded the market decades afterward. Those were tributes and this is the real thing.

Jordan handed the pair to Italian player Gianni Bertolotti after the game, and the shoes have been carefully preserved since, complete with photo-matching verification that ties them directly to the moment. For collectors, opportunities like this almost never appear.

It’s a physical snapshot from Jordan’s rookie era, carrying both historical weight and undeniable cultural value. With the auction live, all eyes now turn to how high the bidding climbs. Moments like this remind the sneaker world why Jordan’s legacy remains untouched.

Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard" Auction

The shoe features a worn white and red leather upper with clear aging throughout. The black Swoosh sits against cracked and softened panels that show real game use.

The collar has scuffs, creases, and visible discoloration. The midsole has yellowed with time, giving the pair a vintage look only natural wear can create. Black laces add contrast to the distressed leather tongue.