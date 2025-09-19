Air Jordans are more than sneakers, they’re artifacts of basketball history, cultural icons, and in some cases, million-dollar investments. When Michael Jordan laced up a pair, they became a piece of a story that collectors still chase today.

At auction, some pairs have reached prices that rival rare art. From game-worn relics tied to unforgettable moments, to player samples that never hit retail, each shoe on this list represents a unique moment in time.

Here are the 12 most expensive Air Jordans ever sold at auction, ranked from the least to the most jaw-dropping price:

12. Air Jordan 12 “OVO” ($100,000)

Drake’s partnership with Jordan Brand produced some of the most coveted PEs in sneaker history, but the white and gold Air Jordan 12 “OVO” is in a league of its own. In 2014, a fan who received a pair directly from Drake flipped them on eBay for $100,000, making it one of the earliest modern sneaker resell stories to break mainstream news.

The shoe itself features white leather, stingray-style overlays, and gold accents with OVO branding on the insoles. It wasn’t tied to MJ on the court, but the Drake co-sign made it iconic. This sale signaled a shift, showing how celebrity collaborations could rival classic game-worn pairs in value.

11. Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” ($112,000)

The Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” has deep roots in basketball history, worn by Jordan during the 1992 Dream Team run in Barcelona. That team is widely regarded as the greatest collection of talent ever assembled, and MJ’s 7s became a lasting symbol of the era.

In 2017, Grey Flannel Auctions sold a signed game-worn Olympic pair for $112,000, making it one of the most expensive AJ7s ever. The shoe’s patriotic red, white, and navy design was more than style, it represented dominance on a global stage.

Collectors weren’t just buying sneakers, they were buying a piece of the Dream Team’s legacy.

10. Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Player Samples ($176,400)

The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most beloved Jordans of all time, and the “Space Jam” colorway is one of its crown jewels. Originally created for MJ to wear in the 1996 film Space Jam, the black patent leather and Concord purple design later made its way to the court during the ’95–96 season.

In July 2021, Sotheby’s sold a set of MJ’s game-worn player samples for $176,400. The cultural overlap between basketball, cinema, and sneaker culture turned this pair into a grail. The sale showed just how powerful nostalgia can be when tied to one of Jordan’s most iconic silhouettes.

9. Air Jordan 1 “Chicago”($422,100)

The 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” is the shoe that started it all, but this particular pair carries even more weight. Jordan wore them during the infamous “Broken Foot Game,” where he returned prematurely from injury and scored 18 points against the Golden State Warriors.

Sold by Lelands Auctions in 2022 for $422,100, the pair represented both Jordan’s resilience and the birth of the Jordan Brand phenomenon.

Scuffed, worn, and autographed, they embody the transition of a rookie phenom into a global icon. For collectors, the imperfections only added to their value, proof that they were truly game-worn.

8. Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” (486,000)

Another rookie-season relic, this pair of Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” sneakers sold for $486,000 at Goldin Auctions in 2022. Game-worn and signed by MJ, they marked the dawn of an era when a young player with a fresh signature shoe was rewriting the rules of sports marketing.

Unlike later Jordans, these weren’t carefully preserved, creases, dirt, and game wear were obvious. That authenticity drove the price up, making them one of the most significant rookie shoes ever sold.

More than a sneaker, they are a time capsule from the moment when Jordan was still proving himself but already had the world’s attention.

7. Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” ($615,000)

The Christie's “Original Air” auction in 2020 revealed how high collectors were willing to go for early Air Jordan 1s. A pair of “Chicago” 1s, game-worn and signed twice by Michael Jordan, fetched $615,000.

This sale highlighted the growing global demand for MJ memorabilia during the pandemic collecting boom. The classic white, red, and black colorway is recognizable even to non-sneakerheads, but the dual autographs made this pair especially rare.

As more pairs from the mid-80s age out of circulation, signed examples like these are only going to climb in value.

6. Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” ($615,000)

In 1985, Jordan participated in an exhibition game in Italy where he delivered a dunk so powerful it shattered the backboard. The orange, black, and white sneakers he wore that day, Air Jordan 1s inspired by the local team’s colors, were later dubbed the “Shattered Backboards.”

At Christie’s 2020 auction, one of these pairs sold for $615,000. Tiny shards of glass from the backboard were reportedly embedded in the sole, adding to the lore.

Beyond the shoe’s design, the story behind it elevated its mystique. It’s one of the most cinematic moments in MJ’s career, captured forever in sneaker form.

5. Air Jordan 1 w/ Dunk Sole ($1,012,500)

Before the Air Jordan 1 was finalized, Nike experimented with prototypes. One such pair combined the AJ1 upper with a Nike Dunk sole, creating a true hybrid. At Heritage Auctions in 2022, this unique piece of sneaker history sold for just over $1 million.

While not game-worn, its rarity made it priceless to collectors. It represents the experimental phase of Nike’s design team and the trial-and-error process that gave us the AJ1 we know today. This sale reminded the sneaker world that prototypes can be just as valuable as the pairs that saw the spotlight.

4. Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” ($1.38 million)

Few sneakers carry a story as legendary as the “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12s. Worn during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, these black and red 12s saw Jordan score 38 points despite being visibly ill.

After the game, the shoes were given to a Utah Jazz ball boy, who later sold them through Goldin Auctions in 2023 for $1.38 million. More than any other pair, they symbolize Jordan’s toughness and his ability to rise above adversity.

Collectors weren’t just buying leather and rubber, they were buying a piece of grit and greatness that defined MJ’s career.

3. Nike Air Ship ($1.47 million)

Before the Air Jordan 1, there was the Nike Air Ship. Worn by MJ during his rookie season, this pair was tied to the early days of the “Banned” narrative when the NBA fined Jordan for wearing shoes that didn’t meet uniform codes.

In October 2021, Sotheby’s sold a game-worn Air Ship for $1.47 million, making it one of the most expensive sneakers ever at the time. For collectors, it represents not just history but pre-history, the bridge between Nike’s gamble on a young player and the creation of the Jordan empire.

2. Air Jordan 13 “Bred” ($2.2 million)

Worn by Jordan in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, the black and red Air Jordan 13 “Breds” hold immense cultural weight. This was the “Last Dance” season, captured in ESPN’s documentary that reignited global Jordan mania.

Sotheby’s sold the pair in April 2023 for $2.2 million, setting a record at the time for game-worn sneakers. The shoes are tied to Jordan’s final championship run with the Bulls, making them not just sneakers, but relics of a dynasty’s closing act.

For many collectors, owning them meant holding the last chapter of Jordan’s Chicago story.

1. Air Jordan “The Dynasty Collection” ($8 million)

The crown jewel of all sneaker auctions came in February 2024, when Sotheby’s unveiled “The Dynasty Collection.” This wasn’t one pair but a set of six, each game-worn by Michael Jordan during championship-clinching victories from 1991 to 1998.

Together, they sold for an astounding $8 million, the highest price ever for a set of sneakers. This collection wasn’t just about shoes; it was about legacy. Each pair carried the sweat, triumph, and history of a championship moment.