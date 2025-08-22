Jordan Brand Unveils The Air Jordan 40 "Chicago"

The Air Jordan 40 “Chicago” continues the legacy of Michael Jordan’s iconic line with a bold design that bridges past and future. This new model brings a fresh look while paying homage to the city that started it all.

Featuring the familiar Chicago-inspired palette of sail, varsity red, black, and white, the sneaker ties into Jordan Brand’s deep roots while pushing forward into new territory. As the 40th signature shoe in the line, this release marks another milestone in basketball and sneaker culture.

Each Jordan model has reflected a balance of performance innovation and cultural influence, and the Jordan 40 is no different. With its modern ZoomX cushioning and sleek silhouette, the design embraces today’s performance needs while nodding back to the clean lines of classic Jordans.

The “Chicago” colorway makes the connection clear, grounding the futuristic build in history. Official photos showcase the details, from the streamlined upper to the bold heel structure that sets the silhouette apart from past releases.

The Jordan 40 continues Michael Jordan’s impact on the game, not just through performance, but also through the way sneakers reflect identity, culture, and legacy. These images highlight how Jordan Brand stays committed to innovation while still honoring tradition.

Air Jordan 40 “Chicago”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “Chicago” arrives with a sail leather upper accented by varsity red details. Black touches run along the midsole, balancing the bold tones, while the outsole pops with red traction zones.

A stitched Swoosh and visible Air Jordan branding on the heel keep the design grounded in heritage. The lacing system features black and white rope-style laces that add contrast across the sleek profile.

ZoomX cushioning is visible in the heel for modern comfort. The geometric heel block creates a standout look, tying the futuristic design to the sharp color palette that embodies Chicago pride.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Chicago” will be released on November 1st, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $205 when it is released.

Image via Nike