Releasing Tomorrow: Air Jordan 40 “The Classic”

The Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” is set to drop tomorrow, and official photos just landed. The latest installment in the Jordan legacy continues to blur the line between performance and lifestyle, blending modern materials with familiar design DNA.

It’s got that clean black and white look, but under the hood, this pair pushes the silhouette into new territory with ZoomX cushioning and a futuristic shape. Jordan Brand has come a long way since the debut of the Air Jordan 1 in 1985.

The 40th model feels like a milestone. It leans into innovation while nodding to the past, creating something that feels sleek, technical, and grounded. The numbered line doesn't always hit the same cultural peaks as retros, but models like this show why it still matters.

They’re performance-ready, but they also make a statement off the court. The official images show a sleek, sculpted build with a low profile and sharp color blocking.

From the speckled heel to the minimalist shape, this design has clearly been dialed in. It’s not just about nostalgia anymore, it’s about what’s next.

Air Jordan 40 “The Classic”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” features a low-cut silhouette with a white leather upper and smooth suede toe cap. Black neoprene and synthetic panels run along the tongue and collar, giving it a tech-forward vibe. The sculpted midsole houses ZoomX cushioning for a responsive ride, while the heel sports a speckled overlay with raised Nike Air branding. Icy translucent outsoles give it a clean finish. Subtle details like the “40” printed inside the collar and refined stitching throughout make this feel more luxe than previous flagship models.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 40 "The Classic” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

