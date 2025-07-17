Restock Confirmed For The Air Jordan 40 “The Classic”

Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” this August after its debut earlier this summer. First released on July 12th, this new colorway is set to restock on August 9th, giving fans another shot at grabbing a piece of Jordan history.

The sneaker marks the official launch of the Air Jordan 40, celebrating four decades of the Jordan line with a clean and modern silhouette. “The Classic” sticks to a sharp white, black, and grey palette, keeping things simple while still feeling premium.

It’s a look that fits just about any era. But the real story is underfoot. This is the first Jordan sneaker ever to pair Nike’s full-length ZoomX foam with a Zoom Strobel unit. It’s built for the future of performance, with the kind of energy return and comfort that pushes things forward.

Design-wise, the shoe nods to past icons without leaning too hard on nostalgia. There’s a hint of the AJ3 at the heel, and the tongue takes cues from the reflective flair of the AJ5.

These touches show up more clearly in the photos, especially that speckled heel panel and sleek side profile. The Air Jordan 40 kicks off a new chapter, and “The Classic” sets the tone.

Air Jordan 40 “The Classic”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” features a full-grain white leather upper, contrasted by a black neoprene collar and tongue. Vast Grey suede wraps the toe, softening the look with a subtle touch.

The speckled heel clip adds dimension, recalling the AJ3’s support system. On the inside, a ZoomX foam midsole and full-length Zoom Strobel unit combine for lightweight, springy cushioning. A translucent rubber outsole anchors the design.

The “40” logo appears on the tongue and insole, giving this debut pair its identity. Overall, it’s a minimal yet technical build that pushes Jordan design into new territory.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 40 "The Classic” will be restocked on August 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike