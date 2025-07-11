Clipse Links With Adidas On Clean New Samba

New photos of the Clipse x Adidas Samba have emerged, confirming the sneaker is finally on its way. The design is tied directly to the Thornton brothers' legacy, serving as both a style statement and a personal tribute.

This minimalist Adidas Samba colorway features premium off-white leather, crisp white stripes, and bold black "Clipse" branding, offering a clean yet impactful look. The standout detail is the oversized “THORN” tongue tag, a nod to the duo’s last name and the upcoming album title, “Let God Sort ’Em Out.”

The release lines up with Clipse’s long-awaited musical comeback. This isn’t just a sneaker drop, it’s a cultural moment. With Pusha T continuing his long-running Adidas partnership, this pair marks a major milestone: the first official Clipse-branded silhouette.

The Samba’s retro roots and streetwear crossover appeal make it a perfect canvas for a hip-hop collab. The updated LetGodSortEmOut.com teaser only adds to the hype, with a simple “coming soon” banner and a shot of the shoe. Whether for diehard fans or sneaker purists, this release will hit hard when it drops soon.

This Adidas Samba collab goes heavy on subtle details. The upper is wrapped in soft off-white leather with tonal stitching and classic serrated white Three Stripes.

A bold black “Clipse” stamp sits under a clean Adidas logo on the side. The tongue features oversized padding with the word “THORN” stitched in black, referencing the brothers' last name. White laces, a gum-textured sole, and minimal paneling keep the look stripped down and focused.

It’s a simple, heritage-driven execution with deep meaning, balancing street appeal with personal identity.