Clipse Links With Adidas On Clean New Samba

New photos of the Clipse x Adidas Samba have emerged, confirming the sneaker is finally on its way. The design is tied directly to the Thornton brothers' legacy, serving as both a style statement and a personal tribute.
This minimalist Adidas Samba colorway features premium off-white leather, crisp white stripes, and bold black "Clipse" branding, offering a clean yet impactful look. The standout detail is the oversized “THORN” tongue tag, a nod to the duo’s last name and the upcoming album title, “Let God Sort ’Em Out.”
The release lines up with Clipse’s long-awaited musical comeback. This isn’t just a sneaker drop, it’s a cultural moment. With Pusha T continuing his long-running Adidas partnership, this pair marks a major milestone: the first official Clipse-branded silhouette.
The Samba’s retro roots and streetwear crossover appeal make it a perfect canvas for a hip-hop collab. The updated LetGodSortEmOut.com teaser only adds to the hype, with a simple “coming soon” banner and a shot of the shoe. Whether for diehard fans or sneaker purists, this release will hit hard when it drops soon.
Clipse x Adidas Samba Release Date
This Adidas Samba collab goes heavy on subtle details. The upper is wrapped in soft off-white leather with tonal stitching and classic serrated white Three Stripes.
A bold black “Clipse” stamp sits under a clean Adidas logo on the side. The tongue features oversized padding with the word “THORN” stitched in black, referencing the brothers' last name. White laces, a gum-textured sole, and minimal paneling keep the look stripped down and focused.
It’s a simple, heritage-driven execution with deep meaning, balancing street appeal with personal identity.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Clipse x Adidas Samba will be released sometime soon, likely this July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.