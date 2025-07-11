Clipse Links With Adidas On Clean New Samba

New Clipse x Adidas Samba LT teased on LetGodSortEmOut.com, hinting at a powerful comeback for the hip-hop duo.

New photos of the Clipse x Adidas Samba have emerged, confirming the sneaker is finally on its way. The design is tied directly to the Thornton brothers' legacy, serving as both a style statement and a personal tribute.

This minimalist Adidas Samba colorway features premium off-white leather, crisp white stripes, and bold black "Clipse" branding, offering a clean yet impactful look. The standout detail is the oversized “THORN” tongue tag, a nod to the duo’s last name and the upcoming album title, “Let God Sort ’Em Out.”

The release lines up with Clipse’s long-awaited musical comeback. This isn’t just a sneaker drop, it’s a cultural moment. With Pusha T continuing his long-running Adidas partnership, this pair marks a major milestone: the first official Clipse-branded silhouette.

The Samba’s retro roots and streetwear crossover appeal make it a perfect canvas for a hip-hop collab. The updated LetGodSortEmOut.com teaser only adds to the hype, with a simple “coming soon” banner and a shot of the shoe. Whether for diehard fans or sneaker purists, this release will hit hard when it drops soon.

Clipse x Adidas Samba Release Date

This Adidas Samba collab goes heavy on subtle details. The upper is wrapped in soft off-white leather with tonal stitching and classic serrated white Three Stripes.

A bold black “Clipse” stamp sits under a clean Adidas logo on the side. The tongue features oversized padding with the word “THORN” stitched in black, referencing the brothers' last name. White laces, a gum-textured sole, and minimal paneling keep the look stripped down and focused.

It’s a simple, heritage-driven execution with deep meaning, balancing street appeal with personal identity.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Clipse x Adidas Samba will be released sometime soon, likely this July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

