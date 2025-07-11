Today, Clipse finally unleashed their eagerly anticipated new album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project is their first in roughly 15 years, and features an impressive list of high-profile features. This includes Nas, Tyler, The Creator, John Legend, and more. Of course, Kendrick Lamar also delivers one of the most hyped up verses of the entire LP.

The album isn't all Clipse fans get to enjoy today, however, as their NPR Tiny Desk performance also dropped just in time for the big release. It was recorded a few weeks ago, and begins with a performance of their 2002 Lord Willin' cut, "Virginia." They went on to dish out captivating renditions of two songs from their 2006 album Hell Hath No Fury, "Keys Open Doors" and "Momma I'm So Sorry."

After that, they proceeded to perform two tracks from Let God Sort Em Out, "Chains & Whips" and "Birds Don't Sing." Before the second song, they revealed that it's about their last conversations with their deceased parents. They closed the show with "Grindin'."

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

So far, the new Clipse album has earned mixed reactions, though the feedback has been mostly positive. The same can be said for their Tiny Desk performance, which is earning a great deal of praise in NPR Music's comments section. "Whoever's running this rollout needs a Grammy," one commenter writes. "Clipse delivered exactly how I thought they would," someone else says.

Clipse have some serious celebrating to do after dropping Let God Sort Em Out, as the process of creating the album didn't come without his challenges.