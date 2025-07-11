A Closer Look At The Tom Sachs Nike Mars Yard 3.0

Image via Nike
The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 updates the iconic silhouette with new tech and a focus on real-world performance.

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 is finally coming in September 2025, bringing new life to one of Nike’s most talked-about collaborations. Sachs has long positioned his Mars Yard line as gear for real-world use, and this third iteration follows the same mindset.

The updated design keeps the “Natural Sport Red Maple Sail” colorway but refines nearly every part of the shoe to improve durability and comfort. The upper now features a breathable open mesh construction with a silkscreen-printed Swoosh.

Oversized eyelets hold round polyester laces, while a thicker outsole promises better traction and longevity. The biggest change comes underneath. A React foam midsole paired with a carbon fiber plate makes this the most technically advanced Mars Yard yet.

Sachs made sure the upgrades don’t sacrifice the worn-in feel that defines the line. The 3.0 isn’t just a rehash. It’s an evolution. The sneaker is built to be used, not stashed away.

Sachs’ “worn is beautiful” philosophy is alive and well in every detail. In the photos provided, the Mars Yard 3.0 looks almost unchanged on the surface, but that’s the point. It keeps the visual DNA of the originals while reworking the internals.

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0

The Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 sticks to the signature "Natural Sport Red Maple Sail" palette but upgrades almost everything else. Also, the upper features open mesh for better breathability.

The Swoosh is silkscreen-printed, giving it a sharp and clean edge. Oversized eyelets and thick polyester laces give off a utilitarian vibe. Further underfoot, a React midsole with a carbon fiber plate improves energy return and comfort.

The natural rubber outsole is thicker and designed to last. The sneaker is rugged, smart, and purpose-built, staying true to Sachs' vision of practical wear. It’s made to be used, not displayed.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 will be released in September of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $275 when they are released.

