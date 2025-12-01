Florida Rapper POORSTACY Dead At 26

Florida rapper POORSTACY was reportedly found dead in Boca Raton over the weekend, according to TMZ. While the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed the news, no cause of death has been made publicly available.

POORSTACY had been staying at a hotel in the city for 10 days, according to one of the workers. He checked in with a woman and a toddler. The employee also said POORSTACY was transported to a local hospital for a medical emergency. He noted that no one else was reported injured.

Despite not having a cause of death, TMZ noted that fans on social media have been treating his passing as a suicide. "So sad to hear this young man took his own life. A couple years ago I lost my nephew the same way—no warning, no signs. It absolutely shattered my mom and my sister. — Sending so much love and prayers to his family and friends right now," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "The emo-rap suicide pipeline claims another one. When does the genre admit it’s just romanticized self-destruction for clout?"

POORSTACY Songs

POORSTACY released two studio albums and two EPs during his career. He earned a Grammy nomination for a feature on the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack. Additionally, he collaborated with Travis Barker on multiple tracks. The most successful of them was the single, "Choose Life." His biggest song on Spotify appears to be "Don’t Look at Me,” which has over 51 million streams. The song was included on his 2020 album, The Breakfast Club.