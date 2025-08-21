Travis Scott's Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low Dropping Soon

travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT
The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG arrives this September, blending signature design elements from all three collaborators.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG returns this September, blending three major forces in sneaker culture. This collaboration fuses Scott’s flipped Swoosh design language with Fragment’s timeless blue and white palette, all built on the Jordan 1 silhouette that helped define basketball footwear.

It’s not just another release, it’s a cultural moment, merging music, design, and sport into one sought-after pair. The sneaker carries a cream leather base, accented with royal blue overlays and Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh.

Black laces, aged midsoles, and Fragment’s precision branding bring balance to the bold design. Each detail speaks to the influence of the collaborators: Jordan Brand’s legacy, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s refined aesthetic, and Travis Scott’s disruptive style.

With multiple logos stitched across the heel tabs, the pair feels like a conversation between eras of sneaker culture. The Jordan 1 has always been about more than performance. From Michael Jordan’s game-changing debut in 1985 to its rise as a streetwear staple, the model embodies rebellion and influence.

This collaboration sits right at that intersection, offering both a nod to history and a fresh vision for the future. Official images confirm the release, and as seen in the photos provided, the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG stays true to its reputation.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a cream leather base paired with royal blue overlays and Scott’s trademark reverse Swoosh. Smooth tumbled leather creates a textured, premium finish, while exposed stitching adds contrast.

Black laces sit over a vintage-style tongue, accented by Fragment’s labeling. The heel displays embroidered Cactus Jack and Fragment logos, alongside the iconic Jordan Wings. Aged midsoles complete the retro-inspired look, while the outsole comes in deep blue for balance.

Every detail is intentional, combining heritage and innovation in one of the most anticipated Jordan 1 Low releases this year.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will be released on September 20th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when they are released.

travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

