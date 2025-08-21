Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Lands In Full Family Sizing

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” is officially set to release this September, arriving in full family sizing with official photos now confirmed. The new colorway blends muted tones with classic Jordan 4 design details, creating a versatile look that fits both lifestyle wear and the hardwood heritage it carries.

With its understated palette, the release adds another entry to one of the most influential silhouettes in sneaker history. The “Cave Stone” features a premium nubuck upper covered in earthy shades of brown, balanced by black mesh and structural TPU accents.

Subtle variations in tone give the shoe depth, while its midsole mixes black, off-white, and translucent details for a layered finish. The Air cushioning in the heel remains visible, staying true to Tinker Hatfield’s original blueprint that debuted in 1989.

Official images highlight the balance between durability and style, with each angle showing how the muted tones translate seamlessly into everyday wear. Full family sizing makes this drop even more notable, ensuring that the look carries across generations.

Looking at the photos, the “Cave Stone” continues the Jordan 4’s legacy of pushing beyond performance to become a cultural staple. First introduced when Michael Jordan’s career was surging, the model has since transcended the game.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” comes dressed in rich brown nubuck with tonal overlays that add subtle contrast. Black mesh appears on the side panels and tongue, supported by blacked-out TPU wings and eyelets.

The heel features a smoky translucent tab with bold Nike Air branding, giving the shoe a modern yet heritage-driven finish. A layered midsole combines black, sail, and translucent hits, while the outsole leans on black rubber for traction and durability.

Inside, soft padding and a mesh-lined collar ensure comfort. The result is a sleek, understated take on a timeless Jordan silhouette.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike