Air Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" Is All About Subtle Vibes

BY Ben Atkinson 42 Views
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
The Air Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" is dropping in September, and official images just gave a full look at this clean, fall-ready colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" is officially on the calendar. Nike just released official images, confirming the pair’s arrival later this September. The colorway leans heavily into a moody, earthy palette that fits right into fall rotation.

It’s subtle, understated, and sticks to a formula that’s worked well for recent Jordan 4 releases. The Jordan 4 has seen a major resurgence over the last few years. From hyped collaborations to clean GRs, the silhouette continues to deliver for all kinds of sneaker fans.

Tinker Hatfield’s 1989 design still holds up with layered paneling, visible Air, and that unmistakable waffle eyelet system. “Cave Stone” doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but that’s part of the appeal. It’s quiet. It’s wearable. And it’s coming soon.

The official images confirm a premium nubuck upper in a soft brown tone. Black mesh hits the side panels and tongue, while translucent plastic wings add contrast.

A black and sail midsole keeps things grounded, while the outsole sticks with a neutral mix of black and grey. Nike Air branding returns on the heel tab, rounding out the retro feel. These photos give the clearest look yet at the materials and shape.

Nothing flashy, just a clean execution that continues Jordan Brand’s trend of muted, wearable colorways on the AJ4. Expect these to move quickly once release day hits.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" features a soft brown nubuck upper paired with black mesh panels. Translucent TPU wings and a black heel tab give it a modern twist.

The midsole comes in black and sail, while the outsole sticks to classic black, white, and grey tones. Nike Air branding lands on the back. Inside, black liners match the rest of the neutral build. The overall construction feels sturdy, layered, and season-appropriate.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

