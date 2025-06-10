Hiroshi Fujiwara Spotted In The Air Jordan 1 High 85 "UNC"

BY Ben Atkinson 85 Views
Image via @naoki__muramatsu
Hiroshi Fujiwara was seen wearing the unreleased Air Jordan 1 High 85 UNC, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming classic.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 U"NC hasn’t dropped yet, but that didn’t stop Hiroshi Fujiwara from lacing up an early pair. The Japanese designer and Fragment founder was recently photographed wearing the unreleased colorway, giving sneakerheads a clean look at what’s coming.

Fujiwara has long had close ties with Jordan Brand, and his influence on sneaker culture makes moments like this feel intentional. The UNC palette, Michael Jordan’s alma mater colors, always hits, but it lands even harder on the '85 cut.

That silhouette is known for its shape, quality, and close-to-original construction. Jordan 1 purists have always held the '85 version in high regard, and adding a classic UNC theme only amplifies the hype. Fujiwara’s understated outfit, paired with the crisp blue and white, lets the shoes do all the talking.

It’s a nod to both sneaker heritage and streetwear evolution. The photo, seen here, also teases how wearable the pair will be. No flashy branding, no wild materials, just a clean execution that feels timeless. And with Fujiwara giving them his stamp of approval, anticipation is sure to climb.

Air Jordan 1 High 85 "UNC"
Image via @naoki__muramatsu

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 UNC features smooth leather in a crisp white and University Blue combo. It comes with the classic padded collar, flat laces, and a nylon tongue.

The wings logo is pressed into the ankle, and the outsole matches the Carolina blue overlays. This pair sticks close to the original '85 shape, with a higher cut and sleeker profile than standard Jordan 1s.

The color blocking is faithful to the UNC legacy, making it an instant standout. Expect premium build and OG energy if this pair every releases.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 UNC is could release later this year, though an exact date hasn’t been confirmed. With early pairs already on the feet of Jordan insiders like Fujiwara, the rollout feels imminent. Until then, this on-foot look adds another layer of anticipation to an already buzzed-about drop.

