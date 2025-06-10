Unreleased Air Jordan 11 High-Cut Patent "Anniversary" Samples Surface

The Air Jordan 11 High-Cut Patent “Anniversary” samples were never meant to hit shelves, but that hasn’t stopped them from making waves. Dressed in a clean white colorway and built with premium materials, these unreleased pairs have quietly circulated in collector circles for years.

While the general public received a lower-cut version back in 2010, this high-cut variation has remained elusive, until now. Jordan Brand’s decision to bring back the higher-cut patent leather style in recent retros makes these samples even more interesting.

They reflect an early take on the updated build, years before the new standard became official. The pair’s pristine look is matched by luxury touches, including tumbled leather heels and glossy mudguards.

There’s no Jumpman on the heel, just like the retail Anniversary pair, but this sample adds its own unique spin. Photos of the shoe have resurfaced online, giving a closer look at details like the icy outsole, carbon fiber plate, and premium interior lining.

It’s the kind of pair that sparks the question, what if Jordan Brand had dropped these instead?

Air Jordan 11 High-Cut Patent "Anniversary"

This Air Jordan 11 High-Cut Patent “Anniversary” sample features a full white upper with mesh panels, smooth patent leather, and a tumbled leather heel. The heel tab is embroidered with “23” in a subtle stitched finish.

A crisp white midsole sits above an icy translucent outsole, complete with carbon fiber detailing underfoot. The sneaker includes the usual rope laces and webbed eyelets, while skipping the rear Jumpman for a sleeker look.

Inside, satin lining adds a premium feel. Everything from the construction to the color blocking feels elevated compared to past GRs. It’s a sharp example of what could have been.

Despite the clean design and premium materials, this Air Jordan 11 High-Cut Patent “Anniversary” sample never got a retail release. For reasons unknown, Jordan Brand shelved the pair, leaving it in the hands of collectors and sample hunters.