On-Foot Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 11 "Grand Finale"

The women’s Air Jordan 11 "Grand Finale" is getting its moment with a clean on-foot reveal. This pair is set to drop in November as part of Jordan Brand’s celebration of Singles’ Day, marking a standout release on the fall calendar.

It’s dressed in an elegant sail and white finish, with the patent leather mudguard catching the light just right. While the colorway leans minimal, the details do all the talking. That shine, the sculpted silhouette, and the subtle branding all come together to deliver something timeless.

The "Grand Finale" looks built for those who want something classic but elevated. Whether you’re pairing it with streetwear or styling it more dressed up, it works. This drop continues the long legacy of the Air Jordan 11, a silhouette that originally debuted in 1995 during one of Michael Jordan’s most dominant seasons.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it became an instant icon thanks to its sleek patent leather and performance-driven build. Since then, it’s been reimagined countless ways, including special colorways just for women.

You can get a closer look at the Grand Finale in the on-foot images above. The release is expected in November, and it’s safe to say this pair already has buzz building.

The Air Jordan 11 "Grand Finale" features a clean sail upper paired with white midsoles and icy outsoles. The signature patent leather overlays add shine, while soft mesh panels and leather detailing balance out the build.

Tonal laces and branding on the tongue and heel keep the look cohesive. A subtle chrome Jumpman on the ankle adds just the right touch of contrast. Underfoot, a semi-translucent outsole offers a minty green tint.

This pair is built on classic Jordan 11 construction but updated with fresh, elevated touches throughout. It’s refined, wearable, and full of understated details.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” will be released on November 11th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $230 when they drop.