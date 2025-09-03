Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” Closes Out The Year In Style

The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” is set to arrive this November, closing out the year with an elegant take on one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Known for its sleek design and championship legacy, the Air Jordan 11 has always carried a special place in sneaker history.

Michael Jordan first laced up the model during his 1995-96 season, when the Bulls made their historic 72-win run. Since then, the AJ11 has stood as a symbol of dominance both on and off the hardwood.

This “Grand Finale” release marks another milestone for the beloved sneaker, bringing a refined, all-white color palette with subtle icy details that highlight the shoe’s timeless construction. While the Air Jordan 11 is often celebrated through its holiday drops, this women’s exclusive brings a fresh energy, leaning into its legacy while presenting something clean and versatile.

Retailer images provide an up-close look at the pair, showing off its smooth leather build, glossy patent touches, and tonal finishes. The understated aesthetic makes it a fitting finale for the model this year, continuing the tradition of elevating the AJ11 as more than just a basketball sneaker.

With this release, Jordan Brand reinforces the silhouette’s reputation as one of the most essential sneakers in history.

Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale”

Image via JD Sports UK

The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” features a crisp white leather upper with matching overlays for a uniform finish. Glossy patent leather wraps around the mudguard, while tonal laces keep the look streamlined.

The midsole arrives in a matching shade of white, paired with translucent outsoles that give a subtle glow. Chrome Jumpman logos land on the heel, adding a touch of shine.

Classic AJ11 details remain intact, from the speed lace loops to the stitched heel branding. This release embodies simplicity, with refined craftsmanship that makes it a standout holiday drop.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Grand Finale” will be released on November 11th, 2025. The sneakers will have a retail price of $230 when they drop.