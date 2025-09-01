Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” Receives New Update

BY Ben Atkinson 80 Views
nike-air-foamposite-pro-gym-red-sneaker-news
Image via Nike (2015 release)
The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” returns in 2026, reviving the bold “Red Octobers” look with a striking all-red build.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” is making a comeback, reviving the bold energy of the 2015 release known to many as the “Red Octobers.” According to Sneaker Files, this retro drop won’t be a return of the 2002 “Varsity Red” edition, but rather a reintroduction of one of the loudest Foamposite colorways in recent memory.

It’s an announcement that already has collectors talking. The Foamposite line has always been about pushing boundaries. When it first launched in the late 90s, its futuristic design stood out against everything else on the market.

The molded upper, minimal branding, and near-indestructible build gave it a reputation as a sneaker ahead of its time. Over the years, it has built a cult following, especially in cities like New York where Foam culture runs deep.

Now, almost a decade after the last release, the “Gym Red” edition is set to give that same electric presence once again. The vibrant red build carries the same attitude as when it first appeared, proof that some designs just don’t fade.

The 2015 photos show the glossy red shell, tonal laces, and black accents underfoot. As with most Foamposite retros, the hype will be strong, and availability could be limited. Expect more details on release timing and distribution soon.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red”
nike-air-foamposite-pro-gym-red-sneaker-news
Image via Nike (2015 release)

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” features a striking all-red upper with a glossy foam shell that dominates the design. Red suede and mesh overlays blend with matching laces and pull tabs for a unified look.

The jeweled Swoosh on the lateral side continues the bold aesthetic, while carbon fiber shank plates break up the intensity with a textured contrast. Black traction pods line the outsole for added grip and durability.

The combination of Zoom cushioning and the molded Foamposite construction ensures performance is just as strong as style. This pair commands attention on and off the court.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” will be released sometime in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
