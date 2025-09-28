Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” Is Back This Week

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” is back and set to release in just a few days. First introduced in 2010, the sneaker remains one of the most recognizable Foamposites thanks to its bold black and red design.

The return of this colorway marks another chapter in the Foamposite’s legacy, a shoe that defined late ’90s basketball style and continues to influence sneaker culture today. The “Cough Drop” gets its name from the translucent red outsole, which gives the sneaker its distinct look.

Combined with the rugged Foamposite shell and carbon fiber detailing, the design is both futuristic and timeless. This drop keeps the details true to the original, highlighting why Foamposites are still celebrated years after their peak.

Nike’s Foamposite line has always stood apart, known for its unusual material, sleek silhouette, and strong connection to Penny Hardaway. While not as common in everyday wear now, the Foamposite still holds weight among collectors and longtime fans.

Its durability and standout design make every re-release an event. The photos show the sneaker in detail, from its metallic-like shell to the bold hits of red that define the pair.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” features a black Foamposite shell with tonal overlays and mesh accents. A mini red Swoosh appears near the toe, while Penny Hardaway’s iconic “1 Cent” logo is stitched on the heel.

The carbon fiber shank plate adds performance stability. The translucent red outsole, the defining feature of this pair, delivers both traction and style.

Red pull tabs and accents complete the look. The sneaker maintains its bold, futuristic identity, staying faithful to the original 2010 release that became a fan favorite.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” will be released on August 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

Image via Nike