Why The Nike Foamposite "Cough Drop" Still Stands Out

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" is back and set to release this August. First launched in 2009, the colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its bold yet clean design. The glossy black Foamposite shell delivers that unmistakable futuristic feel, while the red accents give it a punch of personality.

There’s nothing over the top here just a crisp, aggressive look that holds up even 15 years later. Penny Hardaway’s “1 Cent” logo adds a nostalgic touch, nodding to one of Nike Basketball’s most iconic eras.

The name “Cough Drop” comes from the translucent red outsole, which adds a candy-like finish to the rugged silhouette. When the Foamposite One first dropped in 1997, it changed everything. Foamposite tech looked like it was from another planet, and at $180, it was one of the most expensive sneakers of its time.

It became a cult favorite, especially on the East Coast, and helped define the rise of performance-driven streetwear. Photos of the 2025 pair show a near-perfect match to the original release.

The shine, the shape, and the colorblocking all feel just right. Whether this is a re-up or a first pickup, this pair brings that classic Foamposite energy back into rotation.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Cough Drop" features a sleek black Foamposite shell with a glossy finish that gives the sneaker its signature armored look. Varsity Red accents pop on the Penny “1 Cent” logo, tongue pull tabs, and the translucent rubber outsole.

The outsole’s red tint mirrors the shade of a classic cough drop, giving the shoe its name. Black mesh and nubuck run along the eyestay and collar, adding texture and breathability.

A carbon fiber shank plate sits underfoot, supporting that bold aesthetic with performance tech. Everything about this pair screams classic Foamposite energy, down to the last detail.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” will be released on August 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

Image via Nike