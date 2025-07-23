A Closer Look At The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona”

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” taps into Kobe Bryant’s passion for the beautiful game with a bold, soccer-inspired colorway set to launch later this year. While the Air Force 1 isn't a performance basketball sneaker, the Protro label hints at updated comfort tech behind the scenes.

What really stands out is the deep purple upper with scaly, textured leather that mimics the elegance of classic football boots. Kobe’s signature and Mamba logo take over the heel and midsole. It ties it all back to the Black Mamba’s iconic global legacy.

This drop doesn’t just connect Nike Basketball to global football culture. It’s a nod to Kobe’s time training with FC Barcelona and his lifelong love of the team. The crossover appeal here is obvious.

Basketball heads and Barca fans alike will see this as a tribute to a player who lived and breathed both worlds. The official photos show off all the textured details and sharp contrasts. Expect this one to make waves far beyond the sneaker world.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona”

Image via Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” features a bold purple upper with a textured, snakeskin-like leather pattern. Also, black laces and a glossy black Swoosh add sharp contrast across the sides.

Further, Kobe’s logo appears in purple on the heel tab, while his signature marks the midsole near the heel. The all-purple midsole continues the tonal look, sitting above a solid black outsole.

Details like the lace dubrae and tongue branding are minimal but clean. Overall, it’s a striking pair that balances tribute with attitude, making it one of the more unique Kobe releases in recent memory.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona”

Sneaker Files reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike