Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” Releases Tomorrow

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” blends basketball legacy with global football culture. Set to release tomorrow, this bold pair channels Kobe Bryant’s deep love for the game of soccer, especially for FC Barcelona.

Drenched in regal purple and detailed with scaly textures, the shoe mirrors the look and feel of vintage football boots. The Protro label hints at upgraded tech, while the iconic Air Force 1 shell keeps things familiar.

Kobe’s logo on the heels and his signature stamped on the midsole ground this pair in his unmistakable legacy. The mix of minimal branding and sharp contrasts lets the design speak without trying too hard.

This colorway isn’t just about style it’s a bridge between two worlds Kobe moved through effortlessly. Whether you grew up watching him drop 81 or saw clips of him juggling a soccer ball with Ronaldinho, this pair captures that same energy.

The official photos show how clean and bold this look is, from the Swoosh to the snakeskin-style upper. It’s more than a sneaker, it’s a memory wrapped in leather and rubber.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona”

Image via Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” arrives in a deep purple shade with a premium textured upper that mimics snakeskin. Also black laces and a glossy black Swoosh slash across the sides, adding contrast to the vibrant base.

Kobe’s logo in blue hits the heel tab, while his signature in black stands out on the lateral midsole. Further, a clean purple midsole pairs with a solid black outsole to keep the look grounded.

Subtle details like the lace dubrae and tongue branding round it out. This pair combines tribute and tech in a sleek, confident way.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” will be released tomorrow, July 31st. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike