LeBron James Quietly Wears Nike LeBron 23 In Summer Training

The Nike LeBron 23 has officially entered the spotlight after LeBron James wore the unreleased pair during a private training session This early look at his next signature shoe was subtle, with no announcement just the King putting in work.

The sneaker is expected to launch during Holiday 2025. Initial glimpses point to a low-cut design, keeping with the streamlined builds of LeBron’s recent shoes.

While Nike hasn’t confirmed the tech inside, word is the LeBron 23 could feature a blend of Cushlon 3.0, ZoomX, and a Zoom Strobel unit. If that’s true, we’re likely looking at one of the most responsive and comfortable LeBrons yet.

This model also carries weight beyond performance. With his 23rd NBA season approaching, possibly his last, the LeBron 23 could represent the final chapter of an iconic on-court line.

Over two decades, this series has balanced innovation and storytelling like few others in the sneaker world.

These photos give a close-up look at the wear-test version, keeping the colorway simple and blacked out. It’s still early, but all signs point to a major release later this year.

The Nike LeBron 23 wear-test sample features a low-cut design with an all-black upper. The upper appears to blend mesh and synthetic overlays for support and flexibility.

Thick black laces loop through a reinforced eyestay system, while the midsole sports a matte finish. The outsole is chunky but smooth, likely housing Zoom Strobel cushioning.

A subtle Swoosh sits along the side in tonal black, keeping things stealthy. No visible logos or player marks appear yet, suggesting this is a test pair. It’s a minimal, blackout look but also a teaser for what’s coming.