This Rare Air Jordan 4 Sample Inspired Undefeated’s Iconic Collab

BY Ben Atkinson 131 Views
undefeated-air-jordan-4-sample-sneaker-news
Image via mc1snkrs
This rare Undefeated Air Jordan 4 sample reveals the unseen blueprint behind one of the most legendary collabs in sneaker history.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 “Blackberry” sample is one of those sneakers you never expect to see up close, but here we are. This early version of the now-legendary collab comes straight from the archives. Also, it is based on a concept by Undefeated co-founder Eddie Cruz.

Dressed in blue nubuck with grey and black accents, this sample was never intended for mass release. But it did change the game. According to the story, Eminem happened to be visiting Nike’s campus when this sample landed. One look, and he was sold.

He asked Eddie for that exact colorway for his own collab. That moment sparked the now-iconic Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 in olive green, one of the most coveted pairs in sneaker history.

Now, with the long-awaited Undefeated Air Jordan 4 retro finally on the way, this sample surfaces as a piece of what could’ve been. The photos show just how different the project might’ve looked. It features bold royal blue suede and silver heel tabs instead of the familiar military green.

It’s a reminder that even the rarest pairs often start with unseen prototypes. Also sometimes, legends are born from quick decisions.

UNDEFEATED Air Jordan 4 Sample

This unreleased Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 sample features a royal blue nubuck upper with black midsole trim, grey mesh netting, and silver reflective heel tabs. The Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heels, while red branding adds subtle contrast on the insole and tongue tag.

A black outsole and white midsole round out the tooling. Originally developed in 2003, this sample served as the color inspiration for the olive green Undefeated AJ4 that released in 2005.

Though never made available to the public, this pair lives on as an essential piece of sneaker lore.

