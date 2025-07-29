How To Cop Undefeated Air Jordan 4 Retro Before They’re Gone

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Retro is finally returning in 2025, bringing back the look that defined one of Jordan Brand’s most coveted collabs. This version stays true to the 2005 original with its olive green nubuck upper, orange accents, and black midsole.

However, this pair has “Nike Air” branding on the heel for a fresh twist. With a retail price of $230 and hype at an all-time high, grabbing a pair won’t be easy.

Here’s the full breakdown: First up, the EQL online raffle is live now and runs until Wednesday, July 30, at 11 AM EST. Head to raffle.undefeated.com to sign up. Opting into EQL+ won’t boost your chances, but it removes the Run Fair Fee and lets you enter a backup size.

Then there’s the in-store EQL raffle going live Wednesday, July 30, from 12 PM to 8 PM EST for local pickups in LA, NYC, Vegas, SF, and Arizona.

Finally, a first-come, first-served drop is expected on Saturday, August 2 at 11 AM EST via Undefeated.com. Create an account ahead of time and triple-check your info for a smooth checkout.

Expect this one to move fast. As always, timing and preparation are everything with high-heat drops like this.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

The 2025 Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Retro returns with its iconic military-inspired design. Olive green nubuck makes up the upper, contrasted by black netting, black wings, and orange inner lining.

A Velcro tongue patch brings a touch of customization, while the addition of “Nike Air” on the heel replaces the original Jumpman logo, giving this version a unique twist. The midsole stays clean in black with visible Air cushioning, sitting atop a rugged black and orange outsole.

It’s a faithful nod to the original 2005 release, honoring one of the most legendary collaborations in sneaker history.