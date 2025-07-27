the-7-most-underrated-air-jordans-of-all-time

When people talk about Air Jordans, the conversation usually centers around the usual 1s, the 3s, the 11s. But buried beneath the hype and resale prices are a handful of Jordans that never got the attention they deserved.

These models didn’t dominate the headlines or fly off shelves, but they quietly delivered on design, performance, or storytelling. Some were ahead of their time and others were overshadowed by bigger releases.

Here are the seven most underrated Air Jordans of all time:

7. Air Jordan 21

Image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 21 dropped in 2006 and was quietly one of the most refined sneakers in the entire line. Designed by D’Wayne Edwards, it featured premium Italian suede, full-grain leather, and a sleek, mature silhouette that felt more luxury car than basketball sneaker.

Performance-wise, it had a customizable cushioning system with interchangeable Zoom Air or Encapsulated Air pods in the heel, giving players options based on their playstyle. But the AJ21 had a tough break.

It came out during a time when retros were dominating attention, and newer signature models just didn’t get the same love. It didn’t help that MJ had retired for good, and there was no clear face of the Jordan line at the time.

6. Air Jordan 18

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 18 often feels like a ghost in the lineup. It's barely mentioned, rarely retroed, and mostly forgotten. But dig deeper and you’ll find one of the sleekest and most technical Jordans ever made.

Inspired by Italian dress shoes and F1 racing boots, the AJ18 featured a one-piece suede or leather upper, a carbon fiber plate, and a hidden lace system under a magnetic shroud. It was elegant, futuristic, and performance-driven.

The shoe even came packaged with a towel, brush, and driver’s manual. This was also the last sneaker Michael Jordan wore on an NBA court during his time with the Wizards.

Despite all that, the 18 never caught fire culturally. It lacked bold branding and was overshadowed by retro hype. Still, forthose who appreciate detail, the Jordan 18 is slept-on and deserves more shine.

5. Air Jordan 16

Image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 16 took a big swing and it deserves more respect for what it tried to do. Designed by Wilson Smith III, the 16 marked a bold new era for Jordan Brand post-retirement.

Its defining feature was the removable shroud, which gave the sneaker two distinct looks: one clean and formal, the other aggressive and performance-ready. Patent leather nods to the Jordan 11 added a sense of familiarity, while the visible forefoot cushioning system brought something new.

Ray Allen and Mike Bibby rocked the 16 on court, but the public never fully embraced its unconventional look. Still, its versatility, sharp design, and risk-taking make it one of the most creative and underrated entries in the Jordan legacy.

4. Air Jordan 14

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 holds a legendary place in history, it was the last sneaker Michael Jordan wore as a Chicago Bull. It's when he famously hitting the game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals in the black-and-red “Last Shot” colorway.

But despite that iconic moment, the 14 is rarely mentioned among the greats. Inspired by MJ’s Ferrari 550 Maranello, the design is sleek, aggressive, and aerodynamic, with details like the metallic shank plate and vent-inspired midsole giving it a true sports car feel.

It was also one of the most performance-focused Jordans ever, offering stability, breathability, and traction that players loved. Yet somehow, it doesn’t get the same love as the 11, 3, or even the 13.

3. Air Jordan 20

Image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 20 marked the return of Tinker Hatfield to the signature line and brought with it one of the most concept-driven designs in Jordan history. Released in 2005, the 20 stood out immediately with its midfoot strap, laser-etched graphics, and futuristic cushioning system.

The strap wasn’t just for lockdown, it featured 200 icons representing moments from MJ’s life, making the shoe a wearable biography. Performance-wise, it introduced Independent Podular Suspension (IPS), giving players targeted cushioning and flexibility.

While the shoe was ambitious and packed with meaning, it was also polarizing. The design was complex, the storytelling maybe too deep for casual fans, and Jordan wasn’t on the court anymore to give it a spotlight.

2. Air Jordan 28

Image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 28 is one of the most daring designs the brand has ever released and one of the most slept-on. Dropping in 2013, the AJ28 featured a striking zip-up shroud that covered the entire upper, giving it a futuristic, almost ninja-like look.

Underneath, is a carbon fiber flight plate, full-length Zoom Air cushioning, and a lightweight inner bootie made it one of the best performance Jordans ever. Russell Westbrook debuted them and helped sell the aggressive, high-fashion design, but many fans couldn’t get past the zipped-up look.

As a result, the shoe flew under the radar despite rave reviews from players and serious hoopers. The Air Jordan 28 showed that performance and bold design could coexist.

1. Air Jordan 2

Image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 2 is the most misunderstood sneaker in the entire Jordan line. Sandwiched between the groundbreaking AJ1 and the game-changing AJ3, the 2 never had a chance to shine.

Released in 1986, it was designed in Italy with premium materials and zero Nike branding, signaling an early push toward luxury in performance sneakers. The goal was to elevate Jordan's image, and the 2 delivered a clean, high-end look that was years ahead of its time.