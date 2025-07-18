The Air Jordan 16 Gets Bold Update From Free The Youth

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful collabs of 2026. Set to drop in summer, this marks Jordan Brand’s first project with Ghana’s Free The Youth, a creative collective known for bold storytelling and local impact.

The colorway, officially listed as "Wolf Grey, Apricot, Black", mixes premium textures with standout visual flair. Further, it’s a fitting tribute to youth culture and global influence, wrapped into a forgotten gem from the Jordan vault.

The Air Jordan 16 originally launched in 2001, designed by Wilson Smith III, and stood out for its removable shroud and dress-shoe inspiration. It’s rarely retroed, which means this project is all the more exciting.

The pair not only reintroduces the silhouette to a new generation but also makes a statement about collaboration beyond borders. Free The Youth teased their involvement in Jordan Brand’s 40th-anniversary campaign, and now it’s official.

Photos show a leather shroud in smooth grey, hiding an orange-to-black gradient panel beneath. Free The Youth’s logo is front and center, with neon green touches at the heel and lateral branding. It’s bold, proud, and full of purpose.

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 features a wolf grey leather shroud that snaps off to reveal an apricot-to-black gradient upper. The inner panel displays Free The Youth’s signature logo in black.

Bright neon green accents appear on the heel tab and Jumpman tongue branding. A solid black midsole and outsole provide a clean base. Also “Free The Youth” text is on the lateral side, driving the message home.

Further, the sneaker mixes elevated design with storytelling, bringing a modern edge to an underrated classic. Overall, every layer, visible or hidden, serves a purpose.