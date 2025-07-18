News
Free The Youth
Sneakers
The Air Jordan 16 Gets Bold Update From Free The Youth
The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 uses bold color, hidden details, and cultural pride to revive a rarely seen silhouette.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 18, 2025
