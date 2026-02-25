Free The Youth Is Teaming Up With The Air Jordan 3

Jordan Brand is partnering with Free The Youth for an upcoming Air Jordan 3 collaboration. The vibrant colorway is scheduled to drop at the end of 2026. The design features a stunning gradient transitioning from pink to purple across the upper.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 3 is going to be released on December 4th via Free The Youth, and on December 11th via NBHD.

Bright pink dominates the toe box and mudguard areas creating an eye-catching foundation. The color gradually shifts to rich purple covering the midfoot and ankle collar. Black accents hit the laces, tongue, collar lining, and midsole grounding the design.

That signature purple elephant print appears on the toe and heel as expected. Purple elephant print on the mudguard adds another layer of color complexity. Turquoise green hits the eyelets and collar lining providing unexpected contrast pops.

"FTY" branding appears prominently on the heel in white and turquoise lettering. The collaboration celebrates Free The Youth's mission of youth empowerment through sports. Black midsoles and outsoles complete the bold colorway with classic Jordan 3 tooling.

Free The Youth focuses on providing opportunities for underserved youth through basketball programs. This collaboration amplifies their message through one of sneaker culture's most iconic silhouettes. The Air Jordan 3 serves as perfect shoe for this.

Free The Youth x Air Jordan 3

That pink to purple gradient is absolutely stunning and unlike anything we've seen on Jordan 3s. The color transition flows so smoothly from the toe through the ankle creating beautiful visual movement.

Having both purple and pink elephant print adds unexpected texture and depth throughout. Those turquoise green accents on the eyelets and collar lining provide perfect contrast pops. The "FTY" heel branding ties everything together while representing the collaboration's purpose.

Black midsoles keep the bold upper from being too overwhelming visually. This feels like a collaboration with actual meaning beyond just slapping logos on sneakers.

Overall the colors and design choices all work together to create something genuinely special and unique. Also the retail price of the sneaker will be announced closer to when they release.