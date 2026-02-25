Lil Yachty Wears CPFM x Nike ACG Balaclava Hoodie Ahead Of Release

Lil Yachty recently showed off the upcoming CPFM x Nike ACG Balaclava Hoodie on social media. The vibrant rainbow gradient piece showcases Cactus Plant Flea Market's signature aesthetic. The collaboration is expected to drop this spring at a $250 retail price.

The hoodie features a stunning gradient flowing from blue to red across the body. Bright yellow, orange, and green create a sunset-like transition effect throughout. Three metallic rainbow Swooshes go down the chest in varying sizes.

Black sleeves provide contrast against the colorful gradient body creating visual balance. A blue balaclava hood extends from the neck covering the entire head. The ski-mask style hood features eye cutouts maintaining CPFM's eccentric design approach.

Cactus Plant Flea Market's logo is embroidered on the chest area. ACG branding connects Nike's outdoor performance line with CPFM's creative direction. The collaboration merges technical outdoor gear with high-fashion streetwear perfectly.

Lil Yachty has consistently worn bold, experimental fashion throughout his career. He frequently debuts unreleased pieces from major brands before official launches. This CPFM x Nike ACG preview follows that pattern of early access.

The $250 retail price positions this as a premium collaborative piece. CPFM collaborations typically sell out immediately regardless of pricing or availability. This balaclava hoodie should be no different when it officially releases.

That rainbow gradient is absolutely stunning and way more vibrant than typical outdoor gear. The flow from blue through yellow, orange, and red creates such a satisfying visual effect.

Those three metallic Swooshes stacked down the chest add just enough branding without overdoing it. The balaclava hood is wild but very on-brand for CPFM's design philosophy. Black sleeves ground the piece and keep it from being too overwhelming visually.

At $250 it's definitely premium pricing but CPFM collabs always command those numbers. The whole thing screams technical outdoor performance meets high-fashion streetwear perfectly. Lil Yachty wearing it early just confirms this will be one of spring's hottest drops.