CPFM
Sneakers
Travis Scott Wears New CPFM x Nike Collaboration
The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low Swamp Sponge makes a wild first impression as Travis Scott debuts the unreleased "Sequoia" colorway.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 29, 2025
