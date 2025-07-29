Travis Scott Wears New CPFM x Nike Collaboration

BY Ben Atkinson 25 Views
travis-scott-cpfm-x-nike-swamp-sponge-dunk-low
Image via Vini Jr.
The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low Swamp Sponge makes a wild first impression as Travis Scott debuts the unreleased "Sequoia" colorway.

The CPFM x Nike Swamp Sponge Dunk Low is already turning heads, and it hasn’t even dropped yet. Travis Scott was recently spotted wearing the unreleased “Sequoia” colorway at Nike’s “Toma El Juego” street soccer event in LA, instantly fueling hype around the latest Cactus Plant Flea Market project.

Known for pushing boundaries, CPFM takes the classic Dunk Low and completely reimagines it through their chaotic, tactile lens. The “Sequoia” pair Travis wore features visible foam on the tongue and mismatched materials across each shoe.

Gold, green, cracked leather, and suede all clash perfectly, with oversized Swooshes and asymmetrical detailing pulling it all together. Also, as usual with CPFM, there’s no clear formula.

Two more wild colorways are rumored to join the drop this fall: one in Psychic Purple and another with Photo Blue and Digital Pink. All signs point to a release via Nike SNKRS and CPFM’s site.

In the shots of Travis and others rocking them, the shoes pop against neutral outfits, giving them all the attention. Whether it’s the gritty textures or the unpredictable palette, this collab doesn’t just bend the rules, it ignores them.

CPFM x Nike Swamp Sponge Dunk Low
travis-scott-cpfm-x-nike-swamp-sponge-dunk-low
Image via Vini Jr.

The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low “Swamp Sponge” in Sequoia features a deconstructed build with mixed materials and mismatched colors. Also, one shoe blends gold cracked leather overlays with green panels and a bright green Swoosh.

The other flips the look, using green overlays and a golden suede Swoosh. Further, both shoes sit on aged rubber soles and expose foam across the tongue and collar.

The CPFM logo is likely stitched near the heel, while Swooshes and loose finishes drive home the handcrafted feel. It’s wild, raw, and unmistakably CPFM from top to bottom.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the CPFM x Nike Swamp Sponge Dunk Low will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they drop.

