Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Receives A Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Carbon Fiber” delivers a slick upgrade to a fan-favorite model with its textured black shell and icy outsole. This isn't the first time Nike has played with carbon fiber inspiration, but this one leans all the way in.

From the subtle shine to the rugged texture, the design balances stealth with aggression. That dark smoke grey Swoosh adds just enough contrast to let the shell do the talking. Since its 1997 debut, the Foamposite has been one of Nike’s most divisive yet iconic designs.

The sneaker was ahead of its time when it dropped. It was originally worn by Penny Hardaway, but the Foamposite Pro ditched his logo in favor of a big Swoosh, carving out its own lane in sneaker culture.

Over the years, the silhouette’s stayed mostly under the radar but always carried serious weight with collectors and hoopers. The “Carbon Fiber” colorway taps into that same no-nonsense energy. It’s clean, it’s dark, and it doesn’t beg for attention.

But once it’s on foot, it hits. Just take a look at the photos above, Nike clearly knew what it was doing here. The Foamposite might not be for everyone, but this one’s hard to ignore.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Carbon Fiber” features a molded shell with a bold black carbon fiber-inspired texture. Suede overlays on the eyestays and collar add contrast and depth.

A dark smoke grey Swoosh sits on the lateral side, while a smaller Swoosh appears near the toe. The shoe includes black laces, a mesh tongue, and pull tabs on the tongue and heel.

A semi-translucent icy blue outsole completes the look with grip and style. This colorway offers a tough, futuristic edge that stands out in the Foamposite lineup, blending innovation with street-ready appeal.