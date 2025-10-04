Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Officially Unveiled With Sleek Update

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” continues the legacy of one of basketball’s most innovative sneakers. Originally launched in 1997, the Foamposite line revolutionized footwear design with its molded synthetic shell and futuristic look.

Penny Hardaway made it iconic on the court, but the shoe’s bold aesthetic quickly transcended basketball culture, finding a home in streetwear and sneaker collections worldwide. This latest “Carbon Fiber” colorway takes that legacy and adds a darker, stealth-inspired feel.

The sleek design blends the Foamposite’s signature ridged upper with a subtle carbon weave, creating an almost liquid-metal effect under light. It’s minimal in color but heavy in attitude, perfectly suited for those who appreciate understated power.

The Air Foamposite One’s influence has always stretched beyond performance. It marked a turning point in Nike’s willingness to experiment with new materials and futuristic concepts. That same daring spirit remains alive in this new release.

The images above show the pair’s sculpted details, from its icy blue sole to the tonal black branding on the heel. It’s a reminder that some designs don’t need reinvention, they just need refinement.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” features a jet-black molded upper with a subtle carbon fiber pattern throughout. Matte overlays frame the design, adding structure and depth.

The shoe sits on an icy translucent outsole, giving contrast to the dark tones above. A small Swoosh sits near the toe, while Penny Hardaway’s “1 Cent” logo marks the heel.

Mesh tongues and pull tabs ensure comfort and ease of wear. Every detail, from the ridged shell to the patterned midfoot, reinforces the Foamposite’s legacy of innovation and performance-driven style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” will be released on October 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

Image via Nike