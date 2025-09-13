Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Gets New Product Shots

BY Ben Atkinson 39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-air-foamposite-one-carbon-fiber-sneaker-news
Image via Foot Locker
New photos of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” highlight the bold design and textured upper ahead of its release.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” is back with fresh product shots, spotlighting one of the boldest Foamposite designs. The shoe arrives with its signature molded upper wrapped in an all-black carbon fiber finish, giving it an industrial and futuristic edge.

While the colorway stays true to its stealthy theme, the texture sets it apart, making this release a standout for the summer rotation. Nike first introduced the Foamposite One in 1997, designed by Eric Avar for Penny Hardaway.

The shoe turned heads instantly for its revolutionary molded shell and futuristic aesthetic. Over the years, it’s become a cult favorite, embraced by hoopers and sneakerheads alike. The “Carbon Fiber” look takes that DNA and doubles down on the performance-inspired visuals.

Its rigid design doesn’t just nod to the court, it also leans into street style with undeniable force. The latest product photos highlight every detail, from the icy outsole to the dark woven upper that defines the pair.

For longtime fans of the silhouette, this release continues the Foamposite’s tradition of pushing boundaries while staying firmly rooted in basketball history. New images of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” show how this model still commands attention nearly three decades after its debut.

Read More: Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” Brings Bold Energy

Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber”
nike-air-foamposite-one-carbon-fiber-sneaker-news
Image via Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” arrives dressed in all black with a bold woven shell pattern. Its molded upper mimics the look of carbon fiber, creating a textured effect that pops under light.

The shoe sits on a translucent outsole with black traction zones for grip. Mini Swooshes on the forefoot keep branding subtle, while Penny’s “1 Cent” logo appears on the heel and outsole.

Black rope laces and mesh panels round out the upper, balancing performance with style. It’s a Foamposite that leans fully into its futuristic heritage while keeping the details sharp and refined.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” will be released on October 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

nike-air-foamposite-one-carbon-fiber-sneaker-news
Image via Foot Locker

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” Comes Back Next Summer

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-air-foamposite-one-carbon-fiber-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Foamposite One Revamped With A Sleek "Carbon Fiber" Look 1.5K
nike-air-foamposite-one-carbon-fiber-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Receives A Release Date 542
nike-air-foamposite-pro-voltage-sneaker-news Sneakers The “Voltage” Foamposite Pro Is Coming Back Next Summer 418
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Decked Out In "White Carbon Fiber" 305
Comments 0