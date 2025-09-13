Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Gets New Product Shots

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” is back with fresh product shots, spotlighting one of the boldest Foamposite designs. The shoe arrives with its signature molded upper wrapped in an all-black carbon fiber finish, giving it an industrial and futuristic edge.

While the colorway stays true to its stealthy theme, the texture sets it apart, making this release a standout for the summer rotation. Nike first introduced the Foamposite One in 1997, designed by Eric Avar for Penny Hardaway.

The shoe turned heads instantly for its revolutionary molded shell and futuristic aesthetic. Over the years, it’s become a cult favorite, embraced by hoopers and sneakerheads alike. The “Carbon Fiber” look takes that DNA and doubles down on the performance-inspired visuals.

Its rigid design doesn’t just nod to the court, it also leans into street style with undeniable force. The latest product photos highlight every detail, from the icy outsole to the dark woven upper that defines the pair.

For longtime fans of the silhouette, this release continues the Foamposite’s tradition of pushing boundaries while staying firmly rooted in basketball history. New images of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” show how this model still commands attention nearly three decades after its debut.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber”

Image via Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” arrives dressed in all black with a bold woven shell pattern. Its molded upper mimics the look of carbon fiber, creating a textured effect that pops under light.

The shoe sits on a translucent outsole with black traction zones for grip. Mini Swooshes on the forefoot keep branding subtle, while Penny’s “1 Cent” logo appears on the heel and outsole.

Black rope laces and mesh panels round out the upper, balancing performance with style. It’s a Foamposite that leans fully into its futuristic heritage while keeping the details sharp and refined.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” will be released on October 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.